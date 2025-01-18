BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will GOLD Break More RECORDS in 2025?
Gold & Silver Central
322 views • 8 months ago

Get Your Wealth Protection Kit: 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoGuide (for US residents only)


Gold surged 28% in 2024, but what's next?


As we move into 2025, the World Gold Council warns of potential slowdowns due to changes in Federal Reserve policies and varying global economic factors.


Will gold's shine dim in the face of rising interest rates and shifting demands in key markets like China and India?


Dive into the factors that could shape gold's future and discover why it still holds value in safeguarding your savings.


Watch this video to uncover what might lie ahead for this precious metal in 2025.


Grab your FREE Gold and Silver Kit today! 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoGuide (for US residents only)

economyfederal reserveeconomy newspolitics newsus economyinterest rateglobal economyfinance newsinflationcentral banksprecious metalsgold and silvergold pricesgold investinggold and silver investment
