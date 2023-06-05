A Prayer for Peace in Ukraine

In this show, John talks with former Ambassador, Anthony C. Kevin, about the tragedy of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



During the Cold War, Tony Kevin was an Australian diplomat on his first overseas posting in Moscow. Tony later went on to become the Australian Ambassador to Poland and to Cambodia. He brings a deep understanding of international affairs and the history of the Slavic peoples. His insights into the causes of this war and the paths to peace are worthy of serious consideration. In this show, Tony share updates on the scale of the tragic loss of life on both sides and shares his conviction that Russia has been mistreated by the Western Powers since the end of the Cold War.

