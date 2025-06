Jordan Peterson Warned Canada + Us All -- Acceleration into Tyranny

When Canada was passing Bill C-16, Jordan Peterson warned us that you would eventually be in prison for misgendering somebody. Now they want a 100 meter buffer around any event put on by the expanded LGBTQ protected class, where you dare not even criticize them or face a massive fine and potential jail.If you think they're going to stick to this force field, they won't, because they are progressives and will continue to expand it. Descent into tyranny.





#jordanpeterson #canada #lgbtq





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more