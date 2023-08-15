GAB's C.E.O. Andrew Torba defends Oliver Anthony against Con Inc's ridiculous slams.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See Oliver Anthony's live performance Aug 13th at Morris Farm Market of his viral music hit "Rich Men north of Richmond"
We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down.
https://rumble.com/v379j2z-oliver-anthony-live-at-morris-farm-market-aug-13-2023.html