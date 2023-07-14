© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 16 year old girl has been thrown off her swim team after complaining about a trans man changing naked in front of her. She is being accused of “promoting hate speech.”
https://twitter.com/OliLondonTV/status/1679250984084598785?s=20