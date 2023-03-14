Gen. Michael Flynn Issues Warning About 2023!

Gen. Flynn is worried about what could take place in 2023 by the globalists. He believes 2 major plots against America's system will take place this year.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

InfoWars.com - Breaking! Gen. Michael Flynn Issues Emergency Message To Humanity! MUST WATCH

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=640cf1dfa7f0a85046428fea





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



