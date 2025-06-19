Russia Demands Israel Immediately Halt Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Maria Zakharova, part 1

Russia Demands Israel Immediately Halt Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities — Maria Zakharova

Adding:

💥☢️🇮🇷 BREAKING! Israel Claims Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz

Israeli officials announced that strikes were carried out against nuclear facilities in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Bushehr is home to a major civilian nuclear power plant, constructed and operated with Russian assistance. The Bushehr-1 reactor, built by Rosatom, has been operational since 2013 and is under IAEA oversight. Additional reactors at the site are also being developed by Rosatom.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev issued a stark warning earlier today:

“If the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is struck, the resulting disaster would be comparable to Chernobyl — this must not be allowed.”

Added After:

An Israeli military source told TASS that the army spokesman "mistakenly" listed Bushehr as one of the sites hit by Israeli strikes.