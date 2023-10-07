Sugar in the body is Named

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The basic names of an overdose of sugar in the body...... there are a ton of medical names meant to hide and sell the 'cures' for the massive amounts of hidden sugar in most industrial/fast foods today ..... salt, chemical additives and favor enhancers are required in large quantities in most industrial foods to hide the sugar/chemical poisoning going on in this mass effort to poison/prison the general population .... 1 minute