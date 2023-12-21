How To Live In A War Zone | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The Lord wants you to know how to live because we are in a “war zone”! The Lord will look out for His Church and He wants us to know what we need to do to live victoriously. Did you know that God offers you the same ‘Spiritual Armor’ that He uses to protect Himself (Isaiah 59:17)? How do we use this spiritual armor, what is it, and how does it work in our lives as described in Ephesians 6:10-18. As followers of Christ, it is so important to our Christian life, to know who is the real spiritual enemy causing all the problems, and satan is counting on us to forget that he exists and wants us to only see flesh and blood. BUT God wants us to see that problems, now and soon to come, are spiritual and we have the tools to overcome the enemies' attacks, in our minds, our bodies and soulish areas.





To watch the entire broadcast cast https://youtu.be/Gzy3czymIAE?si=By1Og...





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





