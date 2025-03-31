BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Children of Promise Morning Manna - Mar 31 2025 Romans 9 6 13 This is going to mess up some people's theology, 12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe you cant
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
7 views • 5 months ago

In this Morning Manna episode, Rick and Doc continue their study in Romans 9:6–13, exploring the concept of divine election and the priority of faith over lineage. They emphasize that God's promises were never meant for all physical descendants of Abraham but for those who share Abraham’s faith. The distinction between Isaac and Ishmael—and later, Jacob and Esau—illustrates that spiritual inheritance is based on God's sovereign choice and promise, not racial descent or works. Today's discussion also touches on the believer's identity in Christ, calling listeners to live with the dignity of chosen heirs. Ultimately, today's lesson affirms that grace, not race, defines covenant membership and spiritual inheritance.

Topics Covered

  • God's sovereign election vs. physical lineage

  • The role of faith in covenant inclusion

  • The distinction between Isaac and Ishmael

  • Jacob and Esau: divine choice over tradition

  • Christian Zionism is contradictory to Scripture

  • Believer's identity as spiritual heirs through faith

  • God's promises are fulfilled by grace and timing, not works

Scripture References

  1. Romans 9:6 – "For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel"

  2. Romans 9:7 – "In Isaac shall thy seed be called"

  3. Romans 9:8 – "The children of the promise are counted for the seed"

  4. Romans 9:9 – "At this time will I come, and Sarah shall have a son"

  5. Romans 9:10-11 – "The children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil... not of works, but of him that calleth"

  6. Romans 9:12 – "The elder shall serve the younger"

  7. Romans 9:13 – "Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated"

  8. Galatians 4:28 – "Now we, brethren, as Isaac was, are the children of promise"

  9. Genesis 25:23 – "The elder shall serve the younger"

  10. Malachi 1:2-3 – "Yet I loved Jacob, and I hated Esau"

Keywords
christian zionismmorning mannaso if youre a member of one tribe you cant be a member of another tribethe children of promisemar 31 2025romans 9 6 13this is going to mess up some peoples theology
