The Children of Promise Morning Manna - Mar 31 2025 Romans 9 6 13 This is going to mess up some people's theology, 12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe you cant

In this Morning Manna episode, Rick and Doc continue their study in Romans 9:6–13, exploring the concept of divine election and the priority of faith over lineage. They emphasize that God's promises were never meant for all physical descendants of Abraham but for those who share Abraham’s faith. The distinction between Isaac and Ishmael—and later, Jacob and Esau—illustrates that spiritual inheritance is based on God's sovereign choice and promise, not racial descent or works. Today's discussion also touches on the believer's identity in Christ, calling listeners to live with the dignity of chosen heirs. Ultimately, today's lesson affirms that grace, not race, defines covenant membership and spiritual inheritance.

Topics Covered

God's sovereign election vs. physical lineage

The role of faith in covenant inclusion

The distinction between Isaac and Ishmael

Jacob and Esau: divine choice over tradition

Christian Zionism is contradictory to Scripture

Believer's identity as spiritual heirs through faith

God's promises are fulfilled by grace and timing, not works

Scripture References