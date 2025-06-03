England vs West Indies – Cricket Rivals Reignite the Fire 🏏🔥

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

The legendary rivalry is back!

England and West Indies clash once again in a series full of pace, power, and pride. From stunning wickets to massive sixes, this is cricket at its fiercest.

Who will take the crown in 2025?

Find out in just 60 seconds — only on News Plus Globe.

🔖 Hashtags:

#ENGvsWI #CricketRivalry #EnglandCricket #WestIndiesCricket #Cricket2025 #T20Series #TestMatch #CricketHighlights #NewsPlusGlobe #CricketFever #SportsNews #CricketFans