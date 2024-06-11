11.06.24 Morning Musings: Enjoy The Day, Go Celebrate !

You Smell That? Thats the sweet sweet smell of success.

Thats the low tide stench of the old guard in full retreat and the incoming aroma of America coming back. Swat your sweeties ass and take them out for dinner or drinks.

Tomorrow we get back to the hard work but today is all the holidays and birthdays rolled into one.

Enjoy my friends.

Carpe the shit out of the Diem. Make some great memories and then its back to rebuilding the republic.

Big 3 folks!

Skal!

E