Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/asking-the-lord-for-mercy/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is our protection in so many ways and asking Him for Mercy is one way we’ll explore today. This is truly a time of change for the good!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go deeper into the theme of decreeing Bible verses, praying in agreement, worshiping and repentance — to take you to the next level."