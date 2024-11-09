Our NEWEST Sponsor

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

https://yourmp.cardiomiraclehealth.com/

Endless Questions on Egypt, Civilization’s Birthplace

With Bill Brown, Civil Engineer and ‘Gizatologist’

[email protected]

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

Western culture comes from early Egyptian culture. Our math and science come from Egypt as well (through Pythagoras), and Egyptian esoteric symbolism is everywhere -- from the Washington Monument obelisk to the all-seeing-eye and pyramid on our dollar bill. Additionally, the world’s secret societies grew out of the Egyptian mystery schools. And Washington DC itself is even a mirror image of the Giza Plateau! We know that because it was Bill Brown who, in the late 90’s, took his professional triangulation equipment down to the National Mall and confirmed this.

The problem? What if it wasn’t thousands of Egyptians who put those two million stones in place to build the Great Pyramid? What if the complete math, science, and healing secrets we were given were not the complete versions? What if the Great Pyramid and Sphinx (and civilization) was here more than 30,000 years ago? And what if Nefertiti really was 11-feet tall with an elongated skull as artifacts suggest?

For nearly the first 50 years of his life, Bill Brown knew little about Egypt and had little interest in it. Then, one day in 1998, everything changed. It was like an entire encyclopedia on Egypt was downloaded into his head. Suddenly, he not only knew where things were… he knew where the bones were buried, too. And so began his foray into Egyptology.

With the support of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, Bill, and later with his wife Lucyna, successfully unearthed thousands of buried artifacts… and secrets they did not want him to reveal. Bill continues to lecture on this subject around the world, and most recently was hosted by Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. Center in Virginia.