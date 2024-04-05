UBI Survivor Base 2.0 (Teaser - Summer 2024 Prepper Series)

Building a better B.A.D. (Base Autonome Durable)



The year is 2024 AD. Corruption and toxicity pushed the biosphere, and all life on earth, to the brink of extinction. One man, fighting for what is right, decides to bug out, and survive, through what he believes is the coming collapse of market supply chains, and the associated panic and violence.





This series is focused on documenting a back to the land, MAGA, movement, which embodies an alternative and an escape from the 15 minute city model. The main work is to construct and maintain an extended phenotye, called a B.A.D. (Base Autonomne Durable - French for survival base).





There will be, simultaneously, 3 main information streams.



First, that of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT). The TMNT provide the metaphorical context for grasping the enormous amount of problems we face (represented by the villains of the story), as well as the diversity of skillsets, and mindsets, that will be required, for humanity to prevent extinction.



Second, a contextual centering, focused on identifying the most important challenges we face in individual, as well as community, survival. This information will come mainly from scientific documentaries. Topics include, the fraudulant nature of the financial (central banking), the toxic and nutrient depleted food system, the pharma controlled medical malfunctionning, geoengineering, and more.



Third, the personnal video, of me, as I struggle, to maintain body and base, and fight to set it right. In this section you will see how to escape the big city, and set up in a rural community, living along traditionnaly proven ways (like wild food harvesting). We will be focused on cultivating sustainable resource abundance. Universal Basic Income, as you will see, is set up to cover shelter and utilities costs. All other material needs, will need to be sourced sincerely and honestly, from nature and society.

