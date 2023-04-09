Is The War In Ukraine Nearing Its End?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Iverson interviews Scott Ritter on the Ukraine war situation. A very good interview.
Video sourced from:
Closing theme music:
'Reptilian World' by M33 Project
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between The Kim
Iverson Show or Free Music Archive and this channel.
pc mon02.42