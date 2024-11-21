'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 35: 11-20-2024 -- "Elections Require Integrity"

The Election was a Mandate: "Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his or her country, directly or through freely-chosen representatives. The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures." (Article 21, 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights' 1940)









Intentional is broadcast live Tue/Wed/Thu 2PM ET on W4HC.com - part of talk4radio.com on talk4media.com and viewed on talk4tv.com. The podcast is also available on talk4podcasting.com, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, & over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at micmeow.com.