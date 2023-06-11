Decoding - Glory (1989) "I love the 54th!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This award-winning film from 1989 has a powerfully emotional gospel scene. Denzel Washington's character evokes the Love Code 54, saying, "I-54 love-54-54 the 54th." The scene is an Occult ritual that raises and harvests energy, harnessing it for the purposes of the producers of the film who designed that magic ritual.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Glory1989Love54th.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com