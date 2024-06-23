HE IS FIT, COMPETENT 🥔☢🔥 AND HEALTHY ⚫ THE UNITED SPOT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB's idea for a THE UNITED SPOT drop: ⚫
The end of Caddyshack, as Danny puts to the lip of the cup, and Judge Smails and Doc Beeper begin celebrating prematurely, not realizing that the game is NOT done - this is exactly where we are at this moment [of course, we're well past that moment, Carl has tripped the explosives, and we are right now dodging - VfB got shrapnel in the leg, so can attest to the reality of the situation]
The casting could be wild on this one! Who gets to play the gopher? 🐿
We make pictures talk, come with us and enjoy some of the most hilarious talking picture videos around. Our main goal is to make you laugh,, bring a smile to your face and brighten your day a little. This is just for fun, every video is a parody and meant for playful fun. Don’t take life so seriously, sometimes we just need to take a moment and laugh. Please come and visit us, subscribe and watch a video. We appreciate all of our subscribers, we wouldn’t be here without you. Thanks to all of you who have supported us.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rmD3E9fhu37f/
VfB realized that this is all a big shoah, so the best suggestion to make is to write in one's own script; if you leave it to these wet brains, NO ONE WILL REMEMBER YOU...OR CARE TO