Tired of Judgment, But Not of Sin-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 14 2025

True Repentance Is Produced from the Word of God and It Changes the Heart, Not Just Circumstances. The Word of God Mentions Three Types of the Blood of Jesus: The Blood of Gethsemane, the Blood of Pilate's Judgement Hall, and the Blood of the Cross. The Blood of Jesus Christ Is What Saves Us and Brings Us to True Repentance.