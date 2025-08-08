Museums of The Mind of Legendary Emcee Azeem | Performing in The SoundPath To Freedom Festival!

Incredible interview with a lyrically gifted poet, emcee, critically acclaimed theatre producer/performer, and just an overall stellar human being.. Azeem's style, pedigree, penmanship & discography is very unique and overall has been on some next level shit since he started in the late 90's.. We go over so much in this interview about his life, coming to be an insanely dope emcee, his albums, provocative lyrics, the matrix shytstems, Bay Area music & cultural reminiscence from overseas, the music industry vs independent creative control, his music videos, his featured fixture in the SoundPath To Freedom Music Festival, and a lot of great streams of free-flowing consciousness overall.





Azeem is actually one of my all time favorite lyricists that I've been fortunate & grateful to discover their music & other material they produced..

One of my personal hometown hip hop heroes, as I like to say when thinking about that golden era in the Bay Area and the ones that had a profound impression on me which were in heavy rotation when I used to have wheels with sub woofers or listen to wherever. I wrote a piece on him and a specific album on the website I share with Theo Lux at NattyLaw.com





Check out his music and see about buying an album

Garage Opera Part 2! https://azeem1.bandcamp.com/album/speak-no-evil





His albums in playlists: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPZc_HJvU0h15SToVhdkOEg

His personal channel with podcasts and other videos

https://www.youtube.com/@GYAPTOOTHPODCAST

https://www.instagram.com/thepoetazeem/

Cool article from 2006 about Azeem: https://www.sfgate.com/entertainment/article/rapper-azeem-takes-his-youtube-blessings-and-2468777.php





"E.T.C." - Erase & Take Charge! Erase all the systems of domination & control and Take Charge of society & your soul





Here's one of many mixes I've blended his music in- actually one of the first one's I made back in 2013 with one of my favorite tracks from him & Variable Unit who formed the group Mayhem Mystics.. https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5/Conjuring-Consciousness:8?r=9ZsmDpSYhiPnzWP7LUtxKUxKsfLTXGR7&lid=39ba7bf669df0e75109dce234aaf4e97f13900dd





