TSUNAMI Warning Issued After Massive M7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast of Southern Alaska

1068 views • 07/16/2023

- Magnitude 7.4 earthquake triggers tsunami warning for potions of the Alaskan coast. The strong quake was felt in several cities. Please follow me on Twitter for breaking updates! #Breaking #Earthquake #Tsunami #Alaska #News #AlaskaEarthquake #Alert

