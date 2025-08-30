Latin Mass UNDER FIRE?

A hard look at new restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass, spotlighting Charlotte’s potential removal of altar rails and the powerful new documentary Bread, Not Stones, which captures the beauty of the Latin liturgy and the pain of families cut off from it. Cardinal Burke’s warnings about Vatican II’s aftermath are examined alongside the panel’s call for restoring reverence and beauty in worship. The conversation broadens to alarming cultural shifts: Canada allowing mastectomies for girls as young as 14, Quebec doctors backing euthanasia for sick infants, and even Snoop Dogg criticizing LGBT ideology in children’s films. An exposé of the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests and their high-ranking supporters serves as a warning that modernism in Church and culture undermines truth while reminding the faithful that God’s victory is certain.

----------------

THE FOUNDATION

"My Basilica, My child, will be built on a firm foundation of Faith. Tradition cannot be placed aside from Faith. Together they are the foundation." - Our Lady of the Roses, December 6, 1974

-------------

"The judgment of your God is not akin to the judgment of man. The Eternal Father will only judge by the heart. Your rank, your accumulation of worldly goods does not set you up before another. Many have sold their souls within the holy House of God. Better that you strip yourself and remove all worldly interests now while you have the time to make amends to your God, for many mitres will fall into hell." - St. Thomas Aquinas, August 21, 1972