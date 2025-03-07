10,000 IU of Vitamin D - Dr Eric Berg

Vitamin D is the most important vitamin. It controls 10% of your genetics. Over 90% of the population has less than 40 ng per mL of vitamin D3 in their blood. The guidelines of 600 IUs of vitamin D3 are based on preventing rickets, supporting bone health, and managing calcium in the blood, not for the countless other functions of vitamin D. Low vitamin D levels are caused by people staying indoors, location, skin color, and other lifestyle and genetic factors. Low vitamin D symptoms include: •Low back pain •High blood pressure •Depression •Anxiety •Inflammation •Poor immune function Sunblock blocks the absorption of vitamin D. In 1980, society became sun phobic in an attempt to prevent skin cancer, which has continued to increase despite less sun exposure. You need 10,000 IUs of vitamin D daily, especially for immune function. This amount of vitamin D is the same amount you’d get from 20 minutes of sun exposure in the summertime. When you get a blood test for vitamin D, they’re not checking for the active form and are not accounting for vitamin D resistance. Many things block the vitamin D receptor and contribute to vitamin D resistance, including genetics, plastics, forever chemicals, age, weight, inflammation, pregnancy, and lactation. Vitamin D3 won’t work without magnesium. As you increase your vitamin D intake, the demand for magnesium increases. Vitamin K2 and zinc are also vital when increasing your vitamin D dosage. Vitamin D has potent anti-cancer and anti-tumor benefits at therapeutic doses. It can also combat inflammation and autoimmune conditions. Dr. Coimbra of Brazil has seen positive effects with high doses of vitamin D in people with autoimmune conditions.

