Global Timeline - Questions Preview, with Futurist John L. Petersen

Enjoy this preview version on Questions! Topics submitted this month include: Timeline of upcoming global events; pension prognosis; focus groups studying baseline reality; food supply relating to Fukushima waste water; Berkeley Springs proximity to Washington, DC;

Israel/Gaza events; China and the deep state; shielding from EMF’s; fine-tuning discernment; disparity between hexagonal and octagonal spiral; and John’s reading list.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!