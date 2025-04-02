BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The United States of Autism (2013) - Documentary
The United States of Autism weaves the tale of a broad spectrum of American life in all its faiths, disparities, colors and cultures - and the story of one man's 40 day, 11,000 mile journey across America to find answers for his family and son.  What he learns along the way changes not only his life forever, but the lives of those he meets.  If ever there were a story that embodies the heart of America, it's the story found in individuals affected by autism and their families.  Autism is a bioneurological developmental disability that generally appears before the age of 3, and is one of the fastes growing developmental disabilities in the United States, affecting 1 to 1.5 million Americans. 


To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! 

Keywords
vaccinesautismvaccine injuriesautism spectrum disorderchildhood vaccinesregressive autismrichard evertssugey cruz-evertsbarbara figueroacaesar figueroajinyoung leelorette brewster
