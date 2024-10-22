What is the Abomination of Desolation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In some of Jesus' final warnings about the end times, Jesus spoke of the abomination of desolation that was first revealed to the prophet Daniel. This meaning of this term, "the abomination of desolation," or "the abomination that causes desolation" has been hotly debated by many over the last 2,000 years. Some believe it was fulfilled long ago when the Romans defiled the Jewish temple, while others believe there will be a future antichrist that will step into a physical temple that Jews will rebuild and proclaim himself to be God.
And yet when we closely examine history and scripture side by side, the truth as always reveals itself. In this episode we will see how the abomination of desolation spoken of by both Daniel and Jesus is neither of these things, and yet something much more sinister. In order to see it we need spiritual eyes and not worldly ones, because the implications for this prophecy are major.
✅Stay Connected✅
✅Watch Ad Free✅
🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️Statement of Faith✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢Read My Testimony📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏Support My Work🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction & Review
06:55 - Scriptural & Historical Context
17:01 - The Book of Daniel
42:55 - Spiritual Meanings
49:32 - The Meaning of the Sanctuary
1:13:57 - The True Abomination of Desolation
1:32:34 - The Mystery of Iniquity
1:50:12 - Final Thoughts