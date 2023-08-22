Judge Andrew Napolitano | Scott Ritter | Will Crimea be Up For Grabs?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judging Freedom
August 9 | 2023
Personal Liberty
Limited Government
Peace
Screenshot photo
Judge Napolitano;
Should I mock Ukraines claim to a democracy because of what the relationship is to Gonzalo or should I recognize Ukraine is at war from Ukraine’s perspective it’s a existential war and during war freedom is diminished?
Ritter;
Well I mean, to answer that question; would you allow Tokyo Rose to broadcast from San Francisco during WW2?
Judge Napolitano;
Pardon by President Ford.
I get your point I get your point, I fully understand and the answer is no. No American government would allow Tokyo Rose to taunt American soldiers fighting in the far East.