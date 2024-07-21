INSIDE THE CAMP WESTERBORK - Presentation About Live And Work

Enhanced audio of the original video, not perfect but way better.

Inside Westerbork: Initially built by the Dutch to house Jewish refugees from German territories, the Germans took it over when they took control of Holland in 1940.

The facilities in Westerbork mirror those of the other camps, however, with theater and music abounding, and education for the children.

We see the Bachelors' Barracks, which were probably used by the men who were in transit to other work camps where their labor was needed.

Westerbork also had a continuing population of families, as evidenced by its rich cultural life and activities.

Inside Novaky: Oh, those crazy kids at Novaky Concentration Camp!

Plays, music, dance, children's performances! Sports, a swim after work. And work, of course.

What a time they seem to have had in World War II.

Yad Vashem photos.

Inside Auschwitz: What life was really like inside the concentration camp.

It was not as we have been told.

Most (about 99%) of the photos are from Yad Vashem and were taken during World War II.

Inside Dachau: You have seen the photos of emaciated bodies.

"Survivors" sitting among corpses.

Allied men bulldozing sacred human remains!

How did this happen? We weren't there but we know 3 things:

1: At the end of the war, as the Allies bombed and firebombed every German city and destroyed road and rail lines, food supplies to the camps were cut off, even as more and more refugees came to Dachau from eastern areas where the "Russians" were rampaging.

2: Dachau's population swelled from 8,000 to 70,000, as camp inmates and other Germans fled the marauding victors. People starved; many got Typhus.

3: In early 1945, there were massive deaths among Germans: Dresden in February. Nordhausen camp inmates with Typhus were killed en masse as the camp was bombed by the Allies after it had been turned into a hospital camp. Were these bodies brought to the camps? Why are the "survivors" so healthy looking while the bodies are emaciated? Think about these things and do research.

