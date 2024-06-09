⚡️Following the Israeli Massacre of over 210 Palestinians in Nusseirat Refugee Camp, an Elderly Survivor said this 'Live' on Al-Jazeera - ENG text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Following the Israeli massacre of over 210 Palestinians today in Nusseirat Refugee Camp, an elderly survivor said this live on Al-Jazeera:
“May God take revenge on you, Sissi
May God take revenge on you, Salman
May God take revenge on you, O King of Jordan.”
Ministry of Health in Gaza:
The health sector has reached a catastrophic stage
We appeal to the international community to support and restore the health sector and medical system
For 9 months, we have been relying on electric generators to supply hospitals with energy
Our medical teams are exhausted and the health system is suffering under huge and unprecedented burdens
The Nuseirat massacre resulted in 274 martyrs and 698 injured