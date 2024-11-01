How little it takes to TRIGGER denigrating comments by the IMMATURE: Commentators’ GOOD, BAD, & UGLY MVI_2759

It is far too easy to trigger a significant portion of our fellows into denigration of others who have a different point of view, and all the more so if the denigrator can hide behind a pseudonym without a photo, or a false photo. And so, knowing this, it is also frighteningly easy to trigger some of these immature folk into violence against random individuals in a group they don’t like. Thus the imperative for enlightened people to constrain themselves when speaking of wrongdoings by certain members of groups, mindful of the danger of inciting the unstable to be violent. Just one example: to broadcast repeatedly to the world that “The Jews murdered Jesus”, has serious potential to trigger violence upon innocent people.

I have immense respect and admiration for Mike Adams of Brighteon, and so I hope that my viewers will remember that I am using Mr Adams purely as an example of the power of detrimental cognitive dissonance to attenuate our reasoning, and that 100% of us are subject to the phenomenon daily. Does it matter? Yes and no. No when the issues are minor, yes when the issues are major. In other words, on issues of substance, the less we succumb to detrimental cognitive dissonance, and thus benefit from an increase in our connection to reality, it does matter.



