Socialtjänsten tog deras 4 barn ifrån familjen Hagwall - Förtydligande av vår situation (2023-10-22)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martin: [email protected]
Nicole: [email protected]
Telefonnummer: 0764169388
Familjen Hagwall: Förtydligande av vår situation (2023-10-22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/924yQVzRrB83/
https://swebbtube.se/w/eGHpU62hda4VGRmeVC5uSL
https://rumble.com/v3r1b4d-frtydligande-av-vr-situation-2023-10-22.html
Förvaltningsrätten, mål nr: 19366-23