CCP Wages ‘Global Political Warfare’ Against US Using TikTok as ‘Weapon’: Retired Brig. General Robert Spalding told NTD that the Biden administration has been “very slow” in countering the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to undermine the independence and sovereignty of the United States.
source:
https://www.ntd.com/ccp-wages-global-political-warfare-against-us-using-tiktok-as-weapon-retired-general_978435.html