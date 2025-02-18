© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Palestinians Return8 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
الشيف تهاني قاعود
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSl1l4ZjTeA&t=31s
الحمدالله ربنا لم شملنا مع حبايبنا واهالينا برجعة النازحين من الجنوب
Praise be to God, our Lord, we were reunited with our beloved and our family, with the return of the displaced from the south
Arab Ambience
https://youtu.be/4BgG7e7HD-M?t=1540
NEW VIDEO FROM GAZA PALESTINE 27 Jan 2025