NATO's Jaw Dropped! Russia Has Deployed The Newest Version Of SAGW 'PANTSIR-SM' To UKRAINE!
The Prisoner
So it became known that Russia had deployed the newest version of the anti-aircraft missile and gun complex 'PANTSIR-SM' to Ukraine, which was created based on the experience of the current war. Unlike the old version, the newest system has a much longer range of hitting air targets. Moreover, the latest 'Pantsir-SM' received a new generation radar capable of detecting targets with stealth coating and even tiny drones flying at extremely low altitudes and at a distance of up to 75 km.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukrainepantsir-sm

