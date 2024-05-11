BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUDY CALI, AMERICA'S BEST PSYCHIC! FANTASTIC PEACE MESSAGES!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
12 months ago

Hello Friends! In this May 10th, 2024 Out of this World Radio show, I interview Psychic Judy Cali, with messages from JFK and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Kruschev, Fidel Castro on Peace, Al Capone, Ashstar of the Ashstar Command, Johnny Wisemiller (Tarzan), Chief Seattle, Chief Joseph, Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson on peace and our bright, beautiful future! I hope you can all listen to this very positive and uplifting fantastic show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com  

ascensionjfkgeorge washingtonpsychicthomas jeffersonnew earthjudy caliashstar
