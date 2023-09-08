Optimize Your Ability To Survive What's Coming-Focus Training To Ready Your Body For The Difficulty Of Specific Tasks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Knowing that there are difficulties that we may all face, now is time to tailor your training to develop strength, explosiveness or and/or endurance for specific tasks. Fight like you train. Train like you fight. DonShift.com has many tips matters like riot control and home defense: https://www.donshift.com/riots.html You might want to look at this info if you haven't already: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2021/09/29/how-to-hide-from-drones-lessons-learned-in-modern-war/