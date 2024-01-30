The Coming Dictatorship - Technocracy, on a House near You Soon





A thing must be measured to be engineered. Emerging technologies like 5G, smart meters and RFIDs are just a small part of what will soon be measuring us all - world-wide. Forget the new world order and the illuminati and prepare for Technocracy as the push to measure and track everything in under way now. Total world-wide surveillance/control/engineering is just around the corner - if we allow it.





Episode 147 - February 2019





