Carl Higbie | He has the Nuke codes, but he isnt competent to stand trial.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEWSMAX · Biden usess Executive Privilege to block release of Hur recordings. Ted Cruz joins Carl Higbie on Biden claiming executive privilege on Hur probe: "He can push the button and fire our nukes, but according to the Biden Department of Justice, he's not competent to stand trial as a criminal defendant."
@NEWSMAX