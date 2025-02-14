The Biblical Morality of War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2025 Beshalach torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Killing in the Bible: Murder, Manslaughter, and Capital Punishment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxlhREHpwW4&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=17&t=100s
Would God Destroy the Righteous with the Wicked? Was Lot Righteous? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID3y8Wmlk2I&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=34
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 13:17
1 Chronicles 22:7-8
Exodus 15:1-3; 17:8-9, 10, 13-16
1 Samuel 15:1-3, 6
Revelation 19:11-21
Donations: paypal.me/hthrun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun