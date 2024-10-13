BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IT'S TIME TO START QUESTIONING EVERYTHING❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • 7 months ago

Death - It’s time to start questioning EVERYTHING 💀


Source: https://x.com/Death6102/status/1844685184194544101


Thumbnail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=si9mSkVUngs


One day, VfB had an epiphany while looking at the moon 🌝 it's a flipped and inverted image of the plane[t]...but there's something further - the continents only account for about 47% of the land masses displayed in the moon


Reposting from BANG! ZOOM!! 💥🥊🚀🌛 TO THE MOON, ALICE!!!!


Amazingly, the theory I've come up with in my researches is pretty much encapsulated thus:


https://stolenhistory.net/threads/does-the-moon-reflect-the-true-map-of-the-earth.5512/


What do you think of the theory that the map of the world is embodied in the Moon?


Reposted from "ANTARCTICA" 🌐 THE ICE WALL SURROUNDING THE FLAT EARTH:


IF, globetards, we are spinning...in what precise direction, and to what precise degree?


If you cannot provide a direction and degree of spin...why are you promulgating a stupid theory?!?


I have NEVER received an answer to said question - I did find the totally stupid figure of 666 MPH...with no degree of direction 🌎🤤


https://old.bitchute.com/video/xvQn0hhIg2Z8/


Let's all have a good laugh at this pathetic (((fact check))):


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/01/10/fact-check-nasa-says-earth-globe-reports-dont-prove-otherwise/10881711002/


Anons seeking out Tierra Verde:


AndroidCycloneDoctor

So we ARE in stimulation, and our creators are the last advanced civilization

Keywords
censorshipfact checkersbiblical earthmoon mapmulti pronged offensivered pill newsflat earth psyopno spin zoneantarctica ice walltierra verde
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy