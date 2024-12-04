The Opening Of The Seventh Seal Part 5-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 3 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take a deep-dive into the seventh seal where we see seven angels who are given 7 trumpets that provide 7 distinct judgments, and 7 vials of additional judgment that is poured out upon the inhabiters of the Earth. Ever hear of a “21-gun salute”? That’s when 7 US soldiers fire into the air 3 times each, totaling 21 shots in the air, with each round separated by a 5-second interval. It is the highest miliary honor that can be bestowed, and it is usually reserved for the President of the United States, to honor a king, or fallen soldiers. As it turns out, God has a 21-gun salute for this world, and when the last of those 21 shots are fired, ‘the kingdoms of this world’ will have become the kingdoms of the KING OF KINGS Jesus Christ. Tonight we take you on perhaps our wildest ride ever here on ‘Rightly Dividing’, and after 13 years of broadcasting, that’s saying something. In tonight’s Part 5, we see the seven angels receive the seven last plagues contained in seven vials that are filled with the wrath of God.



