X22 Report SPOTLIGHT: Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine

X22 Report SPOTLIGHT | Mary & Tara - Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine





Today’s Guest: Mary O’Neill & Tara Rodas

Americas Future

https://www.americasfuture.net





Federal Register

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/10/04/2023-21168/unaccompanied-children-program-foundational-rule





Tara Rodas

https://twitter.com/taraleerodas?lang=en





Mary O’Neill is the Executive Director and finance manager of America’s Future, Inc. Tara Rodas is a Federal Whistleblower Exposing Government-Sponsored, Taxpayer-Funded Child Trafficking in HHS' Unaccompanied Children Program. Tara begins the conversation explaining how the government is complicit in child trafficking.





Child trafficking is big business for corporations and government. The US border is the most funded for child trafficking. Mary and Tara are fighting against this education people to spot child trafficking.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





X22 Report "We The People" Merch Launch

Get Your 15% Discount

Enter Chance To Win Care Package

http://x22store.com



