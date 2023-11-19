BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 Report SPOTLIGHT: Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
96 views • 11/19/2023

X22 Report SPOTLIGHT | Mary & Tara - Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine


Today’s Guest: Mary O’Neill & Tara Rodas

Americas Future

https://www.americasfuture.net


Federal Register

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/10/04/2023-21168/unaccompanied-children-program-foundational-rule


Tara Rodas

https://twitter.com/taraleerodas?lang=en


Mary O’Neill is the Executive Director and finance manager of America’s Future, Inc. Tara Rodas is a Federal Whistleblower Exposing Government-Sponsored, Taxpayer-Funded Child Trafficking in HHS' Unaccompanied Children Program. Tara begins the conversation explaining how the government is complicit in child trafficking.


Child trafficking is big business for corporations and government. The US border is the most funded for child trafficking. Mary and Tara are fighting against this education people to spot child trafficking.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


X22 Report "We The People" Merch Launch

Get Your 15% Discount

Enter Chance To Win Care Package

http://x22store.com


Keywords
border crisischild traffickingx22 report spotlightfederal whistleblower85k missing children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy