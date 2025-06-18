Amlexanox – A Promising Alternative to Steroid and Antihistamine Dependence with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

What if one compound could dramatically reduce allergic reactions, inflammation, and even medication overload for chronically ill individuals? In this episode, pharmacist Bryana Gregory shares the exciting news of a recent publication in the Journal of Independent Medicine spotlighting the repurposed compound Amlexanox. Originally developed to treat mouth ulcers, Amlexanox has shown powerful anti-inflammatory and mast cell-stabilizing effects, making it a promising alternative to steroids and antihistamines, especially for patients suffering from conditions like Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), asthma, and autoimmunity.

Bryana highlights the dramatic transformation of a 60-year-old guest at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. This patient, who previously relied on 81 medications and supplements, experienced a significant reduction in symptoms and a tapering down to just 17 medications after introducing Amlexanox. The compound worked to stabilize immune responses, reduce histamine overload, and ease inflammatory symptoms without the side effects commonly associated with steroids. Its broader effects have also included improved blood sugar, brain fog, neuropathy, and even weight loss. With a growing body of evidence and support from independent physicians, Amlexanox is gaining recognition as a trusted, natural solution worth exploring.

