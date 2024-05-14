British MP Andrew Bridgen: "We are actually at war with Russia now... They're not going to tell the people probably until July or August."





"The whole thing's a pantomime in Parliament... It's not a race between the blue and the red team to see who crosses the finish line. This is a baton handover on all the big issues: Net Zero, Covid response, the WHO, the trans agenda."





"It's Agenda 2030, it's the World Economic Forum, the 0.1% of the richest people in the world—the globalists."