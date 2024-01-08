Teen Kills Himself Hours After Sextortionist Blackmails Him on Facebook - Darren Basford

Riley Basford was a sweet and kind-hearted teen who tragically took his life in 2021 after he was blackmailed by catfishing sextortionists on social media. Riley’s father, Darren, is a School Resource Officer at Potsdam School and is now passionate about warning other kids about the dangers of sharing explicit images of themselves with others. Sextortion occurs when a predator “catfishes” an adult or minor by pretending to be someone they’re not. Once those photos are received, the predator will then use them for blackmail purposes. This can result in tragedy, as it did for Riley. Darren advises that parents should talk openly with their kids and let them know that no matter what happens, they will be there for them - without judgment or shame.
TAKEAWAYS
Riley’s experience with sextortion was very fast: he took his life just one day after meeting the catfishing predator, posing as “Megan”
Don’t get angry with your children if they share something embarrassing with you - let them know that you are there for them
Use BARK to protect your children from social media dangers in your household
Check for red flags among your children: are there any signs that they are experiencing negative social media interactions
