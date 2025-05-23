BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bitcoin's Endgame
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
374 views • 3 months ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


I present to you the Great BTC Grab, my research of available liquid BTC in 2025, and what factors and events will dry up available BTC for sale on exchanges before 2028. This effects all of us, so do not confuse it with a crypto post, this is how the new monetary system will be started in tandem with GENIUS stable coin legislation in the USA.


⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270


🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com

Keywords
bitcoindavid dubyneadapt 2030economic resetcivilization cyclebitcoin resetbitcoin walletswhats happening right nowwhat comes nextbitcoin exchangesbitcoin liquiditybitcoin shortagebtc shortagehow much will bitcoin be worthhow many lost bitcoin are there
