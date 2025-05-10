The coalition of the sore losers called Trump from Kiev.

The UK and US will increase military aid to Ukraine and sanctions if Moscow “refuses to cease fire,” Starmer said in Kiev.

The Clown Council assembles in Kiev, France, Germany, Great Britain and Poland arrived in Kiev

Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk plan to discuss the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

What goes on in this clown show?

“So we are not involved in negotiations, but I think we should pretend we are like a model UN club.”

Zelensky and European leaders from the so-called “coalition of the willing” have agreed that, alongside strengthening Ukraine’s own forces, a key element of future security guarantees should include a “support contingent” composed of European troops.

Moscow has previously made it clear that the presence of any Western military forces on Ukrainian territory is unacceptable.

Macron: Deploying Thousands of Western Troops to Ukraine Isn't a Viable Security Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that sending a large contingent of Western troops—numbering in the thousands—would not be a meaningful or effective approach to ensuring Ukraine's security.

“However,” he added, “this is about showing our solidarity by maintaining a presence at strategic sites and critical infrastructure.”

Western Troop Deployment in Ukraine Still Undecided, Say Starmer and Macron - Main Takes From The Delulu Presser

During a press conference in Kiev, Keir Starmer made it clear that the issue of deploying Western forces to Ukraine — something Zelensky raised earlier — remains unresolved.

“As for troop presence — whether at sea, in the air, or on land — there is a degree of flexibility here, particularly because we are not yet in a ceasefire phase,” Starmer stated. “We're also considering the nature of the mandate, which will depend on what’s required.”

Emmanuel Macron took a similar stance, emphasizing that any decision on deploying Western contingents would be shaped by Russia’s response to the ceasefire proposal, as well as by the outcome of direct talks between Kiev and Moscow.

“All partners are still in discussions, under the coordination of France and the UK,” Macron noted. “Can I announce a decision now? No. We're still exploring the options. The eventual course of action will depend on Russia’s reaction. Once we have that, we’ll craft the most effective approach.”

He also acknowledged that “deterrent forces are one option,” but said everything would ultimately depend on how the dialogue between Ukraine and Russia progresses.

🐻 These guys have a meeting, immediately followed by a press conference and still they can't get their stories straight.

Macron rules out halting aid to Ukraine during 30-day truce — The Guardian

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supported the EU countries’ initiative to create a “tribunal for Putin.”

"It goes without saying. Russia under Putin's leadership is committing the gravest war crimes. And, of course, they must be punished."

, Merz said in an interview with BILD upon his arrival in Kiev.