Israel, Iran, Peace, Palestinian State & Earthquake 06/27/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
0
125 views • 2 months ago

Today Pastor Stan discusses what will happen if the Palestinians are given a state. What repercussions can we as a nation expect? If we split Israel did God not promise to split America?


iranearthquakeisraelpeaceprophecy clubpalestinian statestan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:03What if Netanyahu is Replaced

12:35Peace & Palestinian State

15:29Ehud Olmert

18:08Trump Naming Next Fed Chair

23:03Path to WW3

23:54Our Sponsors

