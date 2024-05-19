Prophecies | AMERICA SHALL BE SAVED - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Flash Point Northern Lights May 14, 2024
Tony Suarez September 17, 2021 and Hank Kunneman December 1,2023
0 - 5:11
https://rumble.com/v4v5vlt-prophetic-words-northern-lights-watch-what-i-will-do-flashpoint.html
Donna Rigney May 14, 2024
10:54 - 22:40
https://youtu.be/lYAF0jFUXj8?si=3O515llzH27DC7sq
Sid Roth May 14, 2024
0 - 14:21
17:06 - 23:22
https://www.youtube.com/live/k33Itv1kAZU?si=AeML7TYzdFtLe7SH
Robin D Bullock CI May 12, 2024
1:19:32 -1:27:06
https://www.youtube.com/live/oe2QIf1yOfw?si=H-NuLfevyTPxA64Y
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour May 14, 2024
53:48 - 57:00
35:23 - 41:34
https://www.youtube.com/live/t4O9uX3FcyU?si=4w5gAYgHSbf222G3
Amanda Grace May 13, 2024 When Ben Stops Judah Begins: A Major Changing of the Guard in the Earth
10:44 - 28:18
https://www.youtube.com/live/ZQeM-Zbl_Kc?si=Maiy9D0PygPekWK3
Julie Green given on May 11, 2024 delivered May 14, 2024
19:23 - 30:18
https://rumble.com/v4v1q5r-live-with-julie.html
Tim Sh
